No plans to cut movie ticket prices: Talasani

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Friday, stated that the government has no plans to reduce cinema ticket prices. Addressing the media after deliberations with a delegation of Telugu film directors and producers, Talasani said that the people in the State can go to the theatres and watch movies without any fears as the government is fully geared up to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19.

The Minister’s words gained significance amidst speculations that the government is planning to restrict the seating capacity and also mulling closure of cinema halls due to the likely scenario of a third wave.

“The Telugu film industry has been facing challenges due to Covid-19 for the last two years. At a time when the industry is on the road to recovery, the Omicron variant is sparking fears among people. I urge people not to believe rumours. We have not put any restrictions on the occupancy of theatres,” he said.

Further, the Minister added, “Although the government allowed theatres to operate with 100% occupancy, audiences are not turning up as expected. After Akhanda’s release, footfall has increased. Soon we will see a flurry of big films featuring big heroes releasing in theatres. I am hoping footfalls will increase further. A majority of citizens have been inoculated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the State. Thousands of families are relying on the cinema industry and the government will support all of them,” Talasani said.