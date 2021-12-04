Telangana High Court summons GHMC chief, Hyderbad Collector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji, on Friday expressed its deep dissatisfaction at the failure of the authorities to file a counter to a PIL.

While giving one last opportunity to file counters, the court directed the GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad District Collector to file their response by the next date of hearing and be present in person and posted the matter to January 21, 2022.

The PIL was filed by advocate P. Indra Prakash seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the construction debris and unauthorised constructions in the canal starting from Vikarabad Himayath Sagar to the Hussain Sagar in and around GHMC limits as it is obstructing the free flow of rainwater.

During an earlier hearing, Advocate-General BS Prasad had informed the Court that there are other PILs in respect of various lakes, including the Hussain Sagar and said that government pleaders from departments concerned had sought time to file counter affidavits in the matter. Accordingly, the court had granted four weeks and directed them to also file action taken reports keeping in view the averments made in the PIL.