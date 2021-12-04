STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Three of family killed in accident

The car then overturned, killing all three victims on the spot. The incident happened while they were moving along the NH-163B.

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Three members of a family were killed in a ghastly accident at Vanaparthy village under Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district, on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Gina Shekar Reddy, 65, his wife Gina Dhanalakshmi, 60, and son Raghava Reddy, 27, all belonging to Serilingampally. 

The three were proceeding to Thirumalagiri village in Suryapet district to attend the funeral of an acquaintance when the tire of their car burst, as a result of which Raghava Reddy, who was driving the car, lost control over the wheel and the vehicle rammed a Tata Ace. The car then overturned, killing all three victims on the spot. The incident happened while they were moving along the NH-163B. Meanwhile, the driver of the Tata Ace also suffered serious injuries. 

Speaking to the media, Lingala Ghanpur Sub-Inspector Ch Raghupathi said that the police have registered a case. On learning about the incident, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the accident and directed the officials to erect warning boards along main roads.

