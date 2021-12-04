Telangana not supplying agreed quantity of rice, says Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even while recalling that Telangana had given a written undertaking, stating that it would not supply parboiled rice in future, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday informed Rajya Sabha that the State was unable to provide the agreed quantity of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Speaking during the Question Hour, he also blamed the State government for not properly maintaining the paddy stock records and unnecessarily politicising the rice procurement issue. Not satisfied with his reply, the TRS members staged a walkout from the House.

While stressing that TS had assured that it would not offer parboiled rice to the FCI in future, Goyal said “We will procure rice as per the agreement.” He also asked the State to supply the amount of rice which it agreed to. The TRS members, meanwhile, continued their protests in Lok Sabha for the fifth consecutive day.