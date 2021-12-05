680 kg ganja seized, 42 held during special drive in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials in Secunderabad arrested as many as 42 persons and seized a total of 680 kg ganja worth over Rs 1 crore during a special drive organised to curb the illegal transportation of ganja between October 30 and December 4, 2021.

The arrested persons include 34 men and eight women. While three of them were repeated offenders, two were receivers. The ganja packets were being transported on trains running over long distances via Secunderabad railway station.

According to official sources, the miscreants procured the ganja from Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar and Balagaon in Odisha, and Ichapuram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Palasa and Araku in Andhra Pradesh. They were smuggling the packets to Mumbai, Pune, Nulsar, Nalegaon, Khadali, Kalyan, Thane and Aurgangabad in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Agra and other places in Uttar Pradesh.