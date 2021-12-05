STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

680 kg ganja seized, 42 held during special drive in Hyderabad

The arrested persons include 34 men and eight women. While three of them were repeated offenders, two were receivers.

Published: 05th December 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials in Secunderabad arrested as many as 42 persons and seized a total of 680 kg ganja worth over Rs 1 crore during a special drive organised to curb the illegal transportation of ganja between October 30 and December 4, 2021.

The arrested persons include 34 men and eight women. While three of them were repeated offenders, two were receivers. The ganja packets were being transported on trains running over long distances via Secunderabad railway station. 

According to official sources, the miscreants procured the ganja from Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar and Balagaon in Odisha, and Ichapuram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Palasa and Araku in Andhra Pradesh. They were smuggling the packets to Mumbai, Pune, Nulsar, Nalegaon, Khadali, Kalyan, Thane and Aurgangabad in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Agra and other places in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja seizure Government Railway Police Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp