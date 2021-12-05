STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Foresters: CAMPA scheme needs push in Rangareddy district

Forest Department officials on Saturday opined that more effort is needed to increase the forest cover in Rangareddy district from 5.93 per cent of the geographic area to 33 per cent. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest Department officials on Saturday opined that more effort is needed to increase the forest cover in Rangareddy district from 5.93 per cent of the geographic area to 33 per cent. Speaking after field inspection of the forest rejuvenation works under CAMPA scheme in the district, forest officials listed a series of measures for protection of existing forests. 

These include cattle-proof trenches with planting of Gachakaya on the bunds, chain link fencing, CRS walls, block and GAP plantations, cultural operations and SMC works like check dams, percolation tanks, rock fill dams, staggered contour trenches. 

The officials noted that while some of these are being implemented, the efforts must be intensified. 
Lokesh Jaiswal, PCCF and CEO ( CAMPA) noted that as part of the current Forest Rejuvenation Action Plan, various works have been carried out by Telangana Forest Department under the CAMPA scheme. 

