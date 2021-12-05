Disha case judicial panel to visit areas related to the incident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member judicial commission appointed to probe the ‘encounter’ at Chatanpally in Shadnagar in December, 2019, will inspect various places related to the incident, as a part of its inquiry, on Sunday.

It is learnt that VS Sirpurkar Commission chairman and members Justice Rekha P Sondur Baldota, and Dr. DR Kaarthikeyan will inspect the open plot abutting the National Highway near Tondupally toll plaza, where the veterinarian was allegedly raped and killed by four persons, area near the underpass of the National Highway at Chatanpally, where the victim’s charred body was found on November 27, 2019, and also the open fields where the four persons accused of raping and murdering her, were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6, 2019.

It is learnt that the three members of the commission reached the city on Saturday and held consultations.

Further, the local police have not been provided any information regarding the panel’s visit to these places and they will also be kept away during the inspection. Y-category security cover with CRPF personnel will be provided to all members of the commission.

According to sources, the commission is likely to visit these places between 12 noon and 4 pm, after which they will leave the city. It may be recalled that the commission started proceedings in the month of August and concluded it in November, 2021. It is likely to submit a report to the Supreme Court on February 2, 2021.