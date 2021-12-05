Telangana people’s representatives shake a leg at Goa camp for Council voters

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A viral video clip, purportedly showing people’s representatives of the ruling party shaking a leg with professional dancers at a camp in Goa, has drawn intense criticism. According to some, those seen participating in the dance are people’s representatives from three districts -- Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Bhupalapalli -- who have been shifted to camps in Goa for training on how to avoid cross voting and ensure the victory of the TRS candidates for the Council elections.

Needless to say, the video clip has led to Opposition parties describing the alleged action of the people’s representative as ‘shameless’. CPM district secretariat member Y Vikrama said, “The people’s representatives are busy enjoying themselves at a time farmers are suffering due to lack of adequate paddy procurement centres. They are supposed to support farmers at this time of crisis but are enjoying themselves in Goa with women and liquor.”

He said that farmers are facing problems like Covid and pest attacks on chilli crop. TRS has 497 voters and has shifted more than 600 to Goa. Some of these voters have been lodged in resorts with their family members. According to sources, these voters are being provided with all sorts of entertainment and efforts are on to keep them as happy as possible.

Some people who did happen to view the video clip could not contain their anger and described it as vulgar and shameful. K Rama Rao of Khammam town said, ‘’I saw the video that shows some people well over 50 years old dancing with female dancers. It is shameful.” He said that people’s representatives, who are supposed to be role models for others, are forgetting their responsibilities.