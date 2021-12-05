Rs 1,100 crore for Warangal Super Speciality Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has sanctioned Rs 1,100 crore for construction of a super speciality hospital in Warangal as part of its Health City plans. As reported earlier, the Health City will come up on the 215.35 acres of land where the Central Prison once stood. Of this, 15 acres will be set aside for the super speciality wing.

The site plan of the Super Speciality

Hospital to be constructed in the Health

City in Warangal, shared by the

Telangana government on Saturday.

According to GO 158 sanctioning the funds, the new super speciality hospital will have 24 floors and 2,000 beds. Of these 2,000 beds, 800 will offer super speciality services. The specialities include ENT, Surgery, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, General Medicine, cardio, urology, neuro etc.

The complex will also have a special unit to facilitate organ transplant and also hold chemotherapy and radiation therapy. The health city will also have dental college and accommodation for the doctors, professors etc.

In a statement, the Health Department stated that the super speciality hospital has been the long-standing wish of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and along with the Medical College, will be a leading healthcare provider for not just the district but the region.