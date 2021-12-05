Shilpa ‘I-forgot’ Chowdary leaves police flustered

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears as if the police officials are still in the dark regarding socialite-turned-scamster Shilpa Chowdary’s alleged illegal activities. As Shilpa remained tight-lipped on the second day of interrogation as well, the police have not been able to gather much information regarding the allegations against her.

According to sources, a well-prepped Shilpa gave only one-line answers to most questions asked by the personnel, highlighting the fact that she was aware of the procedures and the repercussions of her act. Reportedly, her team of four lawyers will file a bail plea in the city court in a few days.

It maybe recalled that she has been accused of taking crores from several high-profile citizens for her real estate schemes which were basically non-existent. As the sleuths couldn’t extract much information from the accused during the two-day custody, the Narsingi police have filed another plea in the city court seeking an extension of Shilpa’s custody. Shilpa was moved from Chanchalguda Jail to the Narsingi SOT office for further investigation on Friday.

Did you do it, ask cops; maybe, maybe not: Shilpa

The police officials were reportedly left baffled by the replies given by Shilpa, which were vague and did not provide them much options to raise additional questions. The responses ranged from “I don’t remember” and “I forgot” to “I might have done it. But it’s been long time, so I have no idea”.

After much dilly-dallying, all she revealed was about a few documents that were in her house. Though the police immediately took Shilpa to her residence and collected the said papers, it was later found that the documents were old and contained nothing related to her negotiations.

Two bank accounts with just Rs 48,000 in total

In the meantime, when sleuths procured details regarding two of her accounts in ICICI and Axis Banks, Kokapet, they were surprised to find that there was just Rs 36,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively in them. When asked about this, Shilpa said that she moved to Hyderabad in 2006 and stayed with her mother for a couple of years, after which she purchased a flat in Aparna Heights and resided there till 2015.

Eventually, Shilpa and Srinivas took a loan in 2015 and bought a villa in Signature Villas, Gandipet, for which they are still paying the EMIs. Shilpa reportedly held a cloth exhibition to build contacts and then started hosting kitty parties in 2017. Playing the tricks wisely, she never allowed people from one circle to mingle with another, thus managing to fleece people for a long time.

Fetching crores by presenting real estate business from one and lending the same amount to another at an interest rate of Rs 1-2 was one of her tactics. Another realtor’s name has now popped up and the said person is set to approach the police soon.