Telangana Ministers train voters as MLC polls near

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eswar are quite busy these days at the Bengaluru camp, motivating voters and training them to avoid cross-voting in the elections for the Telangana Legislative Council.

With the threat of rebel candidates hurting the chances of the official nominees, the Ministers have accompanied the voters to the camp, where they are going that extra mile and giving tips on casting first preference and second preference votes in favour of TRS candidates L Ramana and T Bhanu Prasad Rao.

Kamalakar and Eswar have been assigned the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the TRS candidates in the wake of intelligence reports that voters may cross vote.

The Ministers had initially believed that the exercise would be a cakewalk, but when the efforts to convince the rebels failed, they shifted the voters to a camp, first in Hyderabad and then in Bengaluru.

A corporator, said that he was quite comfortable in the camp, and was all praise for the TRS hospitality. “For women voters, arrangements have been made for their husbands too,” he said. Meanwhile, rebel candidate S Ravinder Singh said he was confident of victory.