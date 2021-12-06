STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Omicron threat, 43 medicos, staff test Covid positive at Telangana college

The management immediately closed the college and declared holidays to prevent further spread of Coronavirus.

Published: 06th December 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: There was a sudden outbreak of Covid-19, ironically at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Sunday with as many as 43 students and staff testing positive for the virus.

The management immediately closed the college and declared holidays to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus.

While confirming the news, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Juveria said that the students and staff ran the Covid-19 test on themselves and found that the results were positive.

The DMHO suspects that the virus may have spread at the graduation ceremony held recently on the college premises.

The number of Covid-19 cases might go up as more students and staff are being tested. Many of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, he said.

The DMHO also said the department was not aware of their vaccination status and said it is possible that 90 per cent of them may have been vaccinated.

