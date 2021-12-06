Covid cases may peak by February-March: Telangana top health official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Caution should be the watchword going forward as the Department of Public Health believes that Covid-19 cases in Telangana may increase from January 15 and peak in February and March 2022.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao told the media on Sunday that besides double vaccination, following Covid-appropriate behaviour is a must for everyone to avoid contracting the virus.

The department is awaiting the results of samples of 13 patients who arrived from at-risk counties and which were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) for genome sequencing to find if there is a presence of Omicron variant. Those patients have been quarantined at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

The other passengers who arrived in Hyderabad from different countries between December 1 and 5 are under home isolation and they are being monitored by the health workers, he informed.

While stating that all the patients quarantined at TIMS are asymptomatic and are under observation, Dr. Srinivasa Rao said: “What is known about Omicron till now is that it spreads faster than Delta variant and it might take another week to know how deleterious it is.” He warned the people to take precautions as Omicron is spreading very fast around the globe though no large-scale hospitalisations and deaths are being reported from anywhere.”

The symptoms of Omicron include severe headaches, body pains and dizziness. One should go for a test if one has these symptoms, he added. The DPH, however, allayed fears over Omicron. “People need not panic but they have to be alert and take precautionary measures as the State is not in a position to impose another lockdown. The State government is fully prepared to tackle the situation in aspects,” he said.

Elaborating, he said that the State has a total bed capacity of about 66,000, including private 27,000 in private hospitals. Apart from this, around 6,000 beds are ready for children. Almost all these facilities are fitted with Oxygen supply. The oxygen generating capacity in Telangana is currently 370 metric tonnes and it can be increased to 500 tonnes if needed.

100% vaccination by end of December

Referring to the vaccination drive in the State, Dr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State will achieve 100% single-dose vaccination by the end of this month. Currently, 92% per cent of the population has been vaccinated with a single dose.

Monitor compliance of Covid rules: Lokayukta

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department was on Sunday directed by the Lokayukta to deploy one head constable and a constable for going around in the limits of their respective police stations, especially between 6 pm and 10 pm, and monitor wearing of masks and maintaining social distance. The Lokayukta issued the direction after observing that youngsters are not wearing masks or observing social distancing in public places.