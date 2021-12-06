STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagtial man arrested for smuggling porcupines

According to sources, the miscreant was caught while the forest officials were carrying out vehicle checks near Mamda forest range in Nirmal district.

Published: 06th December 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a joint operation, the police and Mamda forest officials arrested a person and recovered four Indian porcupines from his possession. The arrested person has been identified as M Rajesham, a resident of Jabithapur village in Jagtial.

According to sources, the miscreant was caught while the officials, led by Mamda Range Officer Rathod Avinash, were carrying out vehicle checks near Mamda forest range in Nirmal district. Rajesham was reportedly smuggling the porcupines in his Maruti Suzuki Dzire car to Hyderabad.

The vehicle checks were organised after the officials received a tip-off regarding the smuggling. He got the porcupines from Brahaman under Varni taluk in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man arrest Indian porcupines smuggling Telangana police Telangana forest department
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp