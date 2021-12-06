Jagtial man arrested for smuggling porcupines

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a joint operation, the police and Mamda forest officials arrested a person and recovered four Indian porcupines from his possession. The arrested person has been identified as M Rajesham, a resident of Jabithapur village in Jagtial.

According to sources, the miscreant was caught while the officials, led by Mamda Range Officer Rathod Avinash, were carrying out vehicle checks near Mamda forest range in Nirmal district. Rajesham was reportedly smuggling the porcupines in his Maruti Suzuki Dzire car to Hyderabad.

The vehicle checks were organised after the officials received a tip-off regarding the smuggling. He got the porcupines from Brahaman under Varni taluk in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra.