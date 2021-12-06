STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Agriculture Minister calls out Piyush Goyal’s ‘lies’ on paddy procurement

S Niranjan Reddy said that the State government was only a facilitator in procurement and that it was the responsibility of the Centre to procure, manage godowns and if needed, export rice.

Published: 06th December 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the remarks made by Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in Parliament on Friday as ‘lies’ intended to mislead the people, State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said that it was the Food Corporation of India (FCI) that was delaying acceptance of custom milled parboiled rice from the rice millers, citing shortage of space in its godowns and that the State government was not at fault.

When the TRS MPs had sought the stand of the Centre regarding procurement of paddy from Telangana for Rabi 2021-22, Goyal had ridiculed the State government for ‘mixing the past and the future,’ by not delivering the milled rice for Rabi 2020-21 season and raising the issue of Rabi 2021-22 procurement instead.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Reddy showed the letters written by the Civil Supplies Commissioner and Medak Collector to the General Manager of FCI (Telangana) in October, where the State government has been flagging the issue of delay in acceptance of rice by FCI. The delay is causing difficulties for the rice millers in managing the supply chain, even after milling the rice on time.

He said that the State government was only a facilitator in procurement and that it was the responsibility of the Centre to procure, manage godowns and if needed, export rice. Reddy blamed the Congress and BJP, whose state presidents, despite being MPs, were not representing the interests of Telangana farmers at the Centre. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Paddy Procurement Telangana Agriculture Minister Food Corporation of India Telangana government
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp