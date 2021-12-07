38-year-old Telangana man gets lifer for rape 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl at Langar Houz in the year 2019, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Clues from the CCTV cameras and witness of a tea stall vendor, who had last seen the victim, who was then five years old, with the accused, Pasula Pedda Phakirappa, along with other scientific evidence, led to the conviction.

The victim’s family migrated from Kurnool to Hyderabad in search of livelihood and were residing at Langar Houz. The victim’s parents worked as dailywagers and she, along with her elder brother, were studying in a nearby government school.

In July 2019, when her parents did not find her at home. They searched for her and later lodged a complaint. The Metropolitical Sessions Court at Nampally pronounced Pakirappa guilty of the offence and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him.