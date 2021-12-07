STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

38-year-old Telangana man gets lifer for rape 

Clues from the CCTV cameras and witness of a tea stall vendor, who had last seen the victim with the accused, Pasula Pedda Phakirappa, along with other scientific evidence led to the conviction.

Published: 07th December 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl at Langar Houz in the year 2019, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Clues from the CCTV cameras and witness of a tea stall vendor, who had last seen the victim, who was then five years old, with the accused, Pasula Pedda Phakirappa, along with other scientific evidence, led to the conviction.

The victim’s family migrated from Kurnool to Hyderabad in search of livelihood and were residing at Langar Houz. The victim’s parents worked as dailywagers and she, along with her elder brother, were studying in a nearby government school.

In July 2019, when her parents did not find her at home. They searched for her and later lodged a complaint. The Metropolitical Sessions Court at Nampally pronounced Pakirappa guilty of the offence and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape conviction Minor kidnap and sexual assault
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp