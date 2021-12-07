Court reserves orders on YS Jagan appearing in person

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI standing counsel K Surender, on Monday, informed the court that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and co-accused are deliberately filing petitions to delay the cases against them.

Even after 10 years, the cases have not reached the discharge stage, he said. Justice Ujwal Bhuyan heard the petition filed by Jagan, who seeks to dispense with his personal appearance in the illegal assets cases.

The CBI counsel earlier informed the bench that the CBI court as well as this court have dismissed similar petitions. At present, the key accused in these cases is the Chief Minister of AP, and he can influence the witness, the counsel said. After framing of charges if he seeks to dispense with his personal appearance we have no objection, but not before framing of charges.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, who appeared for Jagan strongly opposed the CBI arguments and informed the court that earlier the hearing was taking place once in a week, now it is taking place more often, and now, Jagan is discharging duties as CM of AP. After hearing arguments of both sides, the bench reserved its order.