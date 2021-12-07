STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Court reserves orders on YS Jagan appearing in person

After framing of charges if he seeks to dispense with his personal appearance we have no objection, but not before framing of charges, CBI council said.

Published: 07th December 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI standing counsel K Surender, on Monday, informed the court that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and co-accused are deliberately filing petitions to delay the cases against them. 

Even after 10 years, the cases have not reached the discharge stage, he said. Justice Ujwal Bhuyan heard the petition filed by Jagan, who seeks to dispense with his personal appearance in the illegal assets cases. 

The CBI counsel earlier informed the bench that the CBI court as well as this court have dismissed similar petitions. At present, the key accused in these cases is the Chief Minister of AP, and he can influence the witness, the counsel said. After framing of charges if he seeks to dispense with his personal appearance we have no objection, but not before framing of charges. 

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, who appeared for Jagan strongly opposed the CBI arguments and informed the court that earlier the hearing was taking place once in a week, now it is taking place more often, and now, Jagan is discharging duties as CM of AP.  After hearing arguments of both sides, the bench reserved its order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan illegal assets cases CBI court
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp