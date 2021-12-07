STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure fair polls on December 10: Karimnagar local body MLC candidate Ravinder Singh

In a bid to conduct fair polling, Ravinder Sinfh urged the returning officer against installing CCTV cameras in the booth saying that Ministers will use the CCTVs to track who voted for whom.

Published: 07th December 2021 08:20 AM

Independent candidate Ravinder Singh, left, with another TRS rebel candidate Sarabudla Prabhakar Reddy at a private hotel in Karimnagar on Nov 27, 2021.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After resigning from TRS on being denied an MLC ticket, former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh, who is contesting the MLC local body elections as an independent candidate, submitted a representation to collector and returning officer RV Karnan on Monday. He requested that members of the local bodies, who are voting for the elections on December 10, be prevented from carrying their smartphones to the polling booths.

He alleged that TRS leaders and even Ministers are threatening voters (MPTCs, ZPTCs and corporators) and asking them to take a photo of the ballot paper from their smartphones after casting their vote and show them for confirmation.

In a bid to conduct fair polling, he urged the returning officer against installing CCTV cameras in the booth saying that Ministers will use the CCTVs to track who voted for whom.

Ravinder Singh lambasted the TRS candidates and leaders in a press conference saying that none of them had participated in the separate Statehood bid for Telangana. He ridiculed the TRS saying that it gave tickets to people who didn’t even fight for the State. He also pointed out that Bhanu Prasad Rao is from Pedapalli and can’t even vote in the Karimnagar LAC polls. 

‘Pink party threatening voters’

While saying that several TRS leaders are threatening voters, former TRS leader Ravinder Singh alleged that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is doing the same in several camps

