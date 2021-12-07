STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Isolate councillors who went to Goa’

Telangana Freedom Fighters Forum lashed out at political parties for conducting camps when the nation was facing a fresh Covid-19 crisis.

Published: 07th December 2021

Covid test being conducted

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana Freedom Fighters Forum State vice-president Battula Somaiah demanded that the State government conduct Covid-19 tests on people’s representatives (MPTCs, ZPTCs, corporators and councillors) who were taken for camps in Goa and Bengaluru as cases of Omicron are spreading across the country. 

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that the people’s representatives had participated in entertainment programmes that involved dancing with locals. They had also gone on beach trips and park visits without masks and clicked selfies with foreigners. 

In fact, the whole group ought to be kept in quarantine for a few days, Somaiah said in an appeal to Khammam district Collector V P Gowtham. He lashed out at political parties for conducting camps when the nation was facing a fresh Covid-19 crisis.

Telangana reports 195 cases, one death

Telangana saw 195 cases of Covid-19 on Monday with 37,108 tests conducted. The State also saw 171 recoveries, taking active cases to 3,810. One death was also reported in the day, the toll is now at 4,000 in Telangana. The State is yet to report any Omicron variant case

