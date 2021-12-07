Karimnagar medical college Covid tally touches 50 as seven more test positive

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Seven more medical students of Chelmeda Anandarao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS) on the outskirts of Karimnagar tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, 43 students and staff of the institute had tested positive.

On Monday, Collector RV Karnan, Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana and DMHO Dr Juwairia inspected the medical college and hostel. All the classrooms and hostel have been fully sanitised.

Dr Juwairia said that three infected students had attended the annual function which led to the spread of the virus. However, due to vaccinations, no severe cases had been reported and many were asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, though the DMHO put the number of infected students at 50, the medical college chairman Ch Laxminarsimha Rao said 61 students were infected in all.