No Omicron cases in Telangana

State Health Minister T Harish Rao urged the citizens not to be negligent and to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, and also to take their vaccines on time.

Published: 07th December 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Covid sample

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief, none of the 13 international travellers who had tested positive for Coronavirus at the RGI Airport are infected with the Omicron variant. The State officials previously informed that one British national tested positive for Covid-19 on December 1 but on Monday they confirmed that the person is not infected with Omicron.

Meanwhile, the State screened 535 passengers and none of them tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 1,805 passengers have so far been screened for the virus at the airport. State Health Minister T Harish Rao urged the citizens not to be negligent and to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, and also to take their vaccines on time. 

