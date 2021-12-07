STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politics over power leaves Mancherial's Chennur in darkness

While alleging that officials attacked them while trying to conduct a bhumi puja, the councillors staged a protest in the sub-station premises and stopped the power supply in the entire town.

Published: 07th December 2021 08:24 AM

Electricity Department staffers protest against the alleged attack on junior linesmen by four ward councillors of Chennur Municipality on Monday, Dec 6, 2021.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Four ward councillors of Chennur Municipality in Mancherial district reportedly stopped the electricity connection of the entire town after Electricity Department officials reportedly misbehaved with them. The ward councillors also reportedly attacked two staffers.

According to sources, when councillors R Mahesh, V Sudhakar, J Srinivas and P Laxman visited the 33/11 kV sub-station office premises to conduct bhoomi puja for the construction of sheds for street vendors, officials comprising two junior linesmen (JLMs) and an assistant engineer questioned them about the permission they had taken for the ceremony and even used foul language against the quartet. In retaliation, the councillors beat up Pasha and Srujan, both JLMs. 

Adding that the councillors didn’t have the requisite permission for carrying out the puja, officials filed a complaint with police regarding the attack. While alleging that officials attacked them, the councillors staged a protest in the sub-station premises and stopped the power supply in the entire town. 
 

