Slapped for not wearing face mask, biker protests in Telangana

On watching the violent treatment being meted out to her father, Srinivas’ daughter began crying. She pleaded with the police to stop beating up her father.

Published: 07th December 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Biker Srinivas argues with a Mahabubabad policeman after he was allegedly slapped for not wearing a face mask or helmet while driving

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A biker staged a protest on the road in Mahabubabad town after police allegedly slapped him for not wearing a face mask. Srinivas and his daughter were going to a nearby market when they were stopped by the police. He was roughed up the police and slapped. On watching the violent treatment being meted out to her father, Srinivas’ daughter began crying. She pleaded with the police to stop beating up her father. The video of the incident went viral on social media causing consternation among several citizens. 

The Mahabubabad Town Police were conducting a mask and helmet enforcement drive when they stopped Srinivas, who was wearing neither.  An argument ensued, following which the police officer slapped Srinivas. Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy stated that there was no evidence that the biker had been slapped, including the viral video. 

