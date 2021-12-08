STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election Commission raps two Telangana officials for election code violation

Several people lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India, which issued a statement, finding fault with the MAUD top officials.

Published: 08th December 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India had announced that it will take a decision on conducting the polls to the Council at an appropriate time in future.

The Election Commission of India. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday cautioned Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to exercise due care in the conduct of biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council as expected from the officer of his stature. 

The ECI also directed the Chief Secretary to issue a formal and recordable warning, and Commission’s displeasure to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Secretary C Sudarshan Reddy and MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar for clear violation of model code of conduct (MCC). 

"The said officers had issued an order on November 18 for enhancement of honorarium, including conveyance allowance to mayors, chairpersons, deputy mayors, vice-chairpersons, corporators, ward members and co-option members of the ULBs, who are precisely the electoral college for elections to the Legislative Council. The Commission took cognizance of the violations in observing MCC," the ECI said.
The State government, however, withdrew the GO on November 19. But several people lodged complaints with the ECI, which issued a statement, finding fault with the MAUD top officials.

