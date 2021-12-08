STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father-son electrocuted in Telangana by wire to keep animals at bay

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Podduturi Daniel and his son Podduturi Rakesh, 22.

Akenepalli village sarpanch Alla Jangam said all the three men were daily wage labourer in the village. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a man and his son died while another person suffered severe injuries after they came in contact with a live electric wire placed in a mango orchard in Dammapet mandal of Khammam district, early morning on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Podduturi Daniel and his son Podduturi Rakesh, 22. The injured person is P Vijaya Kumar, 25, who is fighting for his life at a government hospital in Aswaraopet.

Dammapet CI B Upender said the three men went to the fields to search for missing cattle. At a private mango orchard in Akenepalli village, they came into contact with a live electric wire which was reportedly placed to keep wild animals away, and received an electric shock.

Akenepalli village sarpanch Alla Jangam said all the three men were daily wage labourer in the village. He added that while it was not known yet who was the owner of the orchard, the wires had probably been placed because a reserve forest was very close to the orchard. He demanded that the government should take action against whoever was responsible for the deaths of the two persons and appealed to officials to help the victims’ families.

Deceased were searching for missing cattle 

