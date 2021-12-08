STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kamala Harris' late mom inspires charity drives in Telangana

The Shyamala Gopalan Education Society, founded by entrepreneur N Suresh Reddy, served food to hundreds of poor people and children in Kothagudem and Paloncha

Published: 08th December 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of one of the charitable programmes organised in Khammam district hold up posters of US vice-president Kamala Harris’ late mother

Participants of one of the charitable programmes organised in Khammam district hold up posters of US vice-president Kamala Harris’ late mother

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Several charitable programmes have been organised in the name of the late Shyamala Gopalan, an American biomedical scientist and mother of US vice-president Kamala Harris, in Khammam. 

The Shyamala Gopalan Education Society, founded by entrepreneur N Suresh Reddy, served food to hundreds of poor people and children in Kothagudem and Paloncha on Tuesday. The society also gave school children clothes, blankets and school bags and conducted a yoga programme for 500 children in Manuguru. 

Gopalan, born in British India, carried out key research in treatment of breast cancer. Reddy said he was inspired by her contributions to society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris Shyamala Gopalan Education Society
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp