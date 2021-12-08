Kamala Harris' late mom inspires charity drives in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Several charitable programmes have been organised in the name of the late Shyamala Gopalan, an American biomedical scientist and mother of US vice-president Kamala Harris, in Khammam.

The Shyamala Gopalan Education Society, founded by entrepreneur N Suresh Reddy, served food to hundreds of poor people and children in Kothagudem and Paloncha on Tuesday. The society also gave school children clothes, blankets and school bags and conducted a yoga programme for 500 children in Manuguru.

Gopalan, born in British India, carried out key research in treatment of breast cancer. Reddy said he was inspired by her contributions to society.