Narsingi accident: Three kids orphaned, kin in shock

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the accident that took place on Monday in Kokapet under Narsingi police station limits, a couple died, leaving their three children orphaned and the large joint family without two invaluable members.

The deceased Durgam Raju, 34, and Mounika, 30, were returning from the bank when they met with an accident, leading to their death. Apart from their children, the couple lives in a joint family arrangement comprising the man’s father, mother, brother, his wife and their three kids.

Residing in Kokapet since his birth, Raju was still clearing a few debts he had taken for their survival. Both Raju and Mounika are earning members of the family and take responsibility for the education of the children and the weddings of the youngsters.

The fate of his three kids is under question as Raju’s brother Ganesh stated that two people in the family are of marriageable age and looking after them, apart from the children and other members, will be difficult after losing them.

The children of the deceased couple are still in shock. The two-year-old Manideep shows no emotion while Anushananda, 6, has been crying inconsolably. The 11-year-old Chandrika keeps asking her uncle Ganesh to take her to her parents and worries who is going to take care of her siblings.

Death of breadwinner leaves kin in tears

A co-worker of the two persons, who died after being hit by an overspeeding car in Banjara Hills on Monday, has taken the responsibility to send their bodies to their respective families.

The co-worker, Ram Parvez was neighbours with one of the deceased Ayodhya Rai, who was from Uttar Pradesh. He moved to Hyderabad after finishing his BA degree for a job. He was taking care of his elderly mother, four siblings.

Another deceased Debendra Kumar Das, who is from Odisha, had married just six months ago. His wife, who lives in the city, started crying upon hearing the news of his death. His widowed mother is on her way to Hyderabad for the final rites.

Both of them were earning a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000. They would both spend minimal amounts and send the rest to their homes.