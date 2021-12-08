Remove components of Nettempadu and Jurala: Chief engineer C Muralidhar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Department of the Telangana government, on Tuesday, requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to exclude the components of the Nettempadu and Jurala projects from Schedule-2 of the gazette notification of Jal Shakti Ministry. Both the projects are in Telangana, without any common territory, said C Muralidhar, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation Department, Government of Telangana, in his letter.

Two components of the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme (JNLIS) are in Schedule-1 and 2 of the gazette notification as Nettempadu pump house and an additional utilisation of 3.4 tmcft of water from the project. He said the additional water is earmarked by the State government and the same has already been clarified with the KRMB several times. Hence, the components of Nettempadu may be deleted from Schedule-1 and 2 of the gazette notification, Muralidhar said in the letter.

He also added that the components of the Jurala project are entirely within the Telangana area and serve only the State. Hence, Jurala project components are not required to be kept under the direct control of KRMB and this project could be excluded from the Schedule-2 list and be included in Schedule-3, Muralidhar said.