STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Remove components of Nettempadu and Jurala: Chief engineer C Muralidhar

Both the projects are in Telangana, without any common territory, said C Muralidhar, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation Department, Government of Telangana, in his letter. 

Published: 08th December 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Senior officials are hopeful that the KRMB or Apex Council will give the approvals within six months.

Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Department of the Telangana government, on Tuesday, requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to exclude the components of the Nettempadu and Jurala projects from Schedule-2 of the gazette notification of Jal Shakti Ministry. Both the projects are in Telangana, without any common territory, said C Muralidhar, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation Department, Government of Telangana, in his letter. 

Two components of the Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme (JNLIS) are in Schedule-1 and 2 of the gazette notification as Nettempadu pump house and an additional utilisation of 3.4 tmcft of water from the project. He said the additional water is earmarked by the State government and the same has already been clarified with the KRMB several times. Hence, the components of Nettempadu may be deleted from Schedule-1 and 2 of the gazette notification, Muralidhar said in the letter.

He also added that the components of the Jurala project are entirely within the Telangana area and serve only the State. Hence, Jurala project components are not required to be kept under the direct control of KRMB and this project could be excluded from the Schedule-2 list and be included in Schedule-3, Muralidhar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government Jal Shakti Ministry
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp