Seeking twigs to clean his teeth, walker falls to death from Neem tree

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a bizarre incident, a walker on his way to the Rock Fort who had climbed a Neem tree to pluck its twigs died by falling from the tree, while another walker, who had also climbed the tree and took a fall, received severe injuries.

The two walkers, both retired employee of the State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department, had climbed the tree to pluck twigs, which they wanted to use to clean their teeth.

The deceased were identified as G Somappa, 61, a resident of O City while The injured person is Lakshmi Narayana, 60, a resident of Shivanagar. Narayana was rescued by the Mills Colony police and the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department. He was rushed to a hospital.

Mills Colony Inspector M Sudhakar said a case had been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body of the deceased had been shifted to MGM Hospital for a postmortem examination.