Zonal System adjustments by month-end: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday convened a meeting on adjusting employees in districts and zones as per the new zonal system.

The Chief Secretary said that the process would be completed by the end of this month, considering the seniority of the employees. Options would be sought from the employees from Wednesday. For allocation of employees, a senior IAS officer would be made in-charge for each district.

Meanwhile, Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association State president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K Goutham Kumar called on the Chief Secretary and offered some suggestions on how to allot the employees to the districts and zones.