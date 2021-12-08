STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Zonal System adjustments by month-end: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

The Chief Secretary said that the process would be completed by the end of this month, considering the seniority of the employees.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday convened a meeting on adjusting employees in districts and zones as per the new zonal system. 

The Chief Secretary said that the process would be completed by the end of this month, considering the seniority of the employees. Options would be sought from the employees from Wednesday. For allocation of employees, a senior IAS officer would be made in-charge for each district. 

Meanwhile, Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association State president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K Goutham Kumar called on the Chief Secretary  and offered some suggestions on how to allot the employees to the districts and zones. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp