16-year-old girl dies by suicide in hostel room in Telangana's Hanamkonda

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide in her hostel room in Kumapalli in Hanamkonda city on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rashmitha, a native of Atmakur Mandal in Warangal district and was a Class 10 student in a private school in Hanamkonda city.

According to the police, the victim had been suffering with health issues and went to her native village last week. She returned to the hostel on Wednesday morning and killed herself by hanging later in the day.

Hanamkonda SI G Raju Kumar said that a case has been registered.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.