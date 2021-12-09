Bicycle theft: Two friends kill selves fearing police case in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Fearing that a police case would be registered against them for stealing a bicycle, two villagers allegedly ended their lives by suicide in Old Bus Stand area of Sangareddy on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Chakali Laxmaiah, 55, and his friend Venkatesh, 45, both residents of Ganjigudem village under Sangareddy police station limits.

According to Sangareddy Circle Inspector B Ramesh, the two friends stole a bicycle and the villagers threatened to lodge a complaint with police, following which the duo left the village and reached Sangareddy. They reportedly died after consuming liquor and a pesticide at the Old Bus Stand area. Police suspect that the two friends, who used to commit petty offences, may have ended their lives fearing a police case.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.