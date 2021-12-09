STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bicycle theft: Two friends kill selves fearing police case in Telangana

Fearing that a police case would be registered against them for stealing a bicycle, two villagers allegedly ended their lives by suicide in Old Bus Stand area of Sangareddy on Tuesday night.

Published: 09th December 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Fearing that a police case would be registered against them for stealing a bicycle, two villagers allegedly ended their lives by suicide in Old Bus Stand area of Sangareddy on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Chakali Laxmaiah, 55, and his friend Venkatesh, 45, both residents of Ganjigudem village under Sangareddy police station limits.

According to Sangareddy Circle Inspector B Ramesh, the two friends stole a bicycle and the villagers threatened to lodge a complaint with police, following which the duo left the village and reached Sangareddy. They reportedly died after consuming liquor and a pesticide at the Old Bus Stand area. Police suspect that the two friends, who used to commit petty offences, may have ended their lives fearing a police case.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana suicide case bicycle theft
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp