Centre and Telangana must work together for farmers' welfare: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed concerns that politics which were being played in the name of farmers were creating more and more controversies, and that there was an urgent need for the Centre and the State government to work together and make a concerted effort for the cause of peasants' welfare.

Addressing a gathering held in Hyderabad on the occasion of Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) being honoured with the Seventh MS Swaminathan award jointly by the Retired ICAR Employees' Association and Nuziveedu Seeds Limited on Wednesday, he said that parliament was a place to debate and discuss, where the government proposes, opposition opposes and the house disposes.

He, however, felt that MPs were wasting time by disrupting sessions and then complaining about not getting enough time to speak. Suggesting a multi-pronged approach towards improving agriculture, he has suggested educating the farmers on crops in demand, with focus on quality oilseeds, pulses, cotton, fodder crops' production.

Emphasizing the need to diversify into poultry, dairying, fisheries, aquaculture, horticulture to achieve sustainable income, he felt there was a need for optimum utilisation of power and water, instead of governments announcing schemes like free power and water which he felt was not the right thing to do.

He felt that there was also a need to make advanced forecasts on weather, informing farmers and consumers on demand/supply/prices of produce in the markets, and to report the stock-flow situation in various warehousing facilities. A massive godown, cold storage and food processing program needed to be taken up in addition to operating refrigerated vans, he stressed.

Observing that extension officers were not disseminating the information to farmers at the right time, he suggested students in agricultural colleges to follow the successful 50 per cent lab work and 50 per cent field work model of Israel, so that they could not only formulate, but also work in the fields.