STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre and Telangana must work together for farmers' welfare: Venkaiah Naidu

Emphasizing the need to diversify into poultry, dairying, fisheries, aquaculture, horticulture to achieve sustainable income, he felt there was a need for optimum utilisation of power and water

Published: 09th December 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has expressed concerns that politics which were being played in the name of farmers were creating more and more controversies, and that there was an urgent need for the Centre and the State government to work together and make a concerted effort for the cause of peasants' welfare.

Addressing a gathering held in Hyderabad on the occasion of Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) being honoured with the Seventh MS Swaminathan award jointly by the Retired ICAR Employees' Association and Nuziveedu Seeds Limited on Wednesday, he said that parliament was a place to debate and discuss, where the government proposes, opposition opposes and the house disposes.

He, however, felt that MPs were wasting time by disrupting sessions and then complaining about not getting enough time to speak. Suggesting a multi-pronged approach towards improving agriculture, he has suggested educating the farmers on crops in demand, with focus on quality oilseeds, pulses, cotton, fodder crops' production.

Emphasizing the need to diversify into poultry, dairying, fisheries, aquaculture, horticulture to achieve sustainable income, he felt there was a need for optimum utilisation of power and water, instead of governments announcing schemes like free power and water which he felt was not the right thing to do.

He felt that there was also a need to make advanced forecasts on weather, informing farmers and consumers on demand/supply/prices of produce in the markets, and to report the stock-flow situation in various warehousing facilities. A massive godown, cold storage and food processing program needed to be taken up in addition to operating refrigerated vans, he stressed.

Observing that extension officers were not disseminating the information to farmers at the right time, he suggested students in agricultural colleges to follow the successful 50 per cent lab work and 50 per cent field work model of Israel, so that they could not only formulate, but also work in the fields. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Farmer welfare Telangana
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp