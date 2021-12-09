STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cluster System helps sharing resources: Commissioner Collegiate Education Navin Mittal

Under "Cluster System", students of an institution will be able to get access to a rich collection of books available in another institution.

Students appearing for PGCET exam at Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Representational image (Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, has appreciated the cluster system in education and said that it will be helpful in sharing of resources such as libraries, infrastructure, best practises and other human resources.

He was addressing the gathering at Telangana Future Education Summit 2021, organised jointly by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Department of Education, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, at Taj Banjara, Hyderabad. Explaining about the Cluster System Naveen Mittal elaborated that, a cluster system links the institutions and a student from Bachelor of Arts in history, economics and political science can pursue a psychology or mass communication or any other courses being offered by another institution in the cluster.

Not only students but also teaching faculty can be exchanged between the colleges. Moreover, credits allotted to a particular course will be transferred on completion of the course. Speaking on the occasion Chairman Telangana State Council of Higher Education, professor r Limbadri said, Consolidation of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) is pertinent in Telangana as it has too many smaller colleges. Telangana has 24 universities, including Central Universities and Institutions, and 2,041 colleges, along with 541 standalone institutions, according to 2019-20 statistics.

