STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coal production comes to a halt in Singareni as workers from all unions go on strike

Over 42,000 regular and around 25,000 contract workers of the company are participating in the strike against the auctioning of coal blocks

Published: 09th December 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni Collieries Company Limited. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coal production in all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) came to a halt as workers belonging to all the unions went on a three-day strike from Thursday against the auctioning of coal blocks of SCCL.

The TBGKS, CITU, AITUC, INTUC, BMS and HMS trade unions supported the strike.

According to sources, the strike was near total in all 23 underground and 19 open cast mines in the SCCL. Over 42,000 regular and around 25,000 contract workers of the company are participating in the strike.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requested not to auction the coal blocks of the SCCL, as it would hit thermal power generation.

Expressing solidarity with the striking workers, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that it was the responsibility of the state government to exert pressure on the central government and ensure that the coal blocks were not auctioned.

The Ministry of Coal proposed to auction JBROC-3, Sravanpally OC, Koya Gudem OC-3 and KK-6 UG Block under the Union Ministry’s Trench 13. The state requested the Centre to allocate these blocks to SCCL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singareni Collieries Company Limited Singareni coal mine
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp