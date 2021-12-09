Coal production comes to a halt in Singareni as workers from all unions go on strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coal production in all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) came to a halt as workers belonging to all the unions went on a three-day strike from Thursday against the auctioning of coal blocks of SCCL.

The TBGKS, CITU, AITUC, INTUC, BMS and HMS trade unions supported the strike.

According to sources, the strike was near total in all 23 underground and 19 open cast mines in the SCCL. Over 42,000 regular and around 25,000 contract workers of the company are participating in the strike.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requested not to auction the coal blocks of the SCCL, as it would hit thermal power generation.

Expressing solidarity with the striking workers, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that it was the responsibility of the state government to exert pressure on the central government and ensure that the coal blocks were not auctioned.

The Ministry of Coal proposed to auction JBROC-3, Sravanpally OC, Koya Gudem OC-3 and KK-6 UG Block under the Union Ministry’s Trench 13. The state requested the Centre to allocate these blocks to SCCL.