Independent survey shows non-tribals occupying thousands of acres of podu lands

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government initiating the process of accepting applications for scrutinizing and issuing Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas to tribals and traditional forest dwellers, the process which was tentatively slated to end on Wednesday but would be continued, all eyes are on what would be done to podu lands which have been under occupation of Lambadas and non-tribals.

A survey done by AADHAR (All Adivasi Development Duly Protecting Human Acts and Rights) Society, an independent organisation in seven villages of Gundala mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and one village in Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad district shows that non-tribals have been inoccupation of thousands of acres of forest lands.

In Komararam village of Gundala mandal, it was found that only 5 Lambadas had occupied 315 acres and 22 non-tribals belonging to SC and BC communities had occupied 337 acres. In Pocharam village of Gundala mandal, 3 Lambadas had occupied 250 acres and 23 non-tribals were in occupation of 594 acres. In Marrigudem village, 5 non-tribals occupied 280 acres and 9 Non-tribals in Pubbelli village had occupied 64 acres.

The biggest occupation was seen in Polaram village of Gundala mandal, where non-tribals had occupied 555 acres and Lambadas were in occupation of 1,818 acres. Three Lambadas in this village were found to have occupied 200 acres each, another three occupied 150 acres each and two more had occupied 100 acres each. Lambadas were found to have been in occupancy of 534 acres in Jaggu Thanda village of Gundala mandal and non-tribals were found to have occupied 510 acres in Velubelly village of Kothaguda mandal in Mahabubabad district.

The members of AADHAR Society have written to Chef Secretary Somesh Kumar, imploring him to make an inquiry into the legal/illegal occupation and initiate appropriate action as per the ROFR provisions. They have stressed in their letter that The Land Transfer Regulation had an overriding effect on any other law in the scheduled areas and the ROFR Act, 2006, had to be implemented within the limits of the provisions of the Land Transfer Regulations in scheduled areas.