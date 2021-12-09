STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

New 2BHK rule soon: Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated 112 2BHK houses at Velpur in the district. The houses were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore

Published: 09th December 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (File photo| EPS)

Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the government would soon alter the 2BHK scheme so that anyone with their own land could a house under the 2BHK scheme. The government would released the cost of the unit to the beneficiary.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated 112 2BHK houses at Velpur in the district. The houses were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. The Minister said previous rulers also had housing for poor programmes but it was always only on paper. The TRS government, however, had give the poor some dignity through 2BHKs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemula Prashanth Reddy
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp