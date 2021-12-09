New 2BHK rule soon: Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the government would soon alter the 2BHK scheme so that anyone with their own land could a house under the 2BHK scheme. The government would released the cost of the unit to the beneficiary.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated 112 2BHK houses at Velpur in the district. The houses were constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. The Minister said previous rulers also had housing for poor programmes but it was always only on paper. The TRS government, however, had give the poor some dignity through 2BHKs.