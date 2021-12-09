STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana crosses 4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses milestone

'While 94% of eligible citizens got the first dose, 50% of the citizens are covered with the second dose,' the Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana government, announced in a tweet.

Covid Vaccine, Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Thursday achieved a major milestone in COVID-19 inoculation by administering more than four crore shots.

"Telangana State today crossed another milestone in #COVIDVaccination drive by administering a total of 4 crore shots.

While 94% of eligible citizens got the first dose, 50% of the citizens are covered with the second dose," the Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana government, announced in a tweet.

The achievement is the result of constant support and guidance from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

He congratulated the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife), medical officers and all the staff of state health department, who worked tirelessly under the leadership of state Health Minister T Harish Rao.

"I am sanguine that the next One Crore #CovidVaccines will be administered within one month," the top official said.

According to state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, the total vaccination doses administered stood at 4,00,45,178. While 2,61,09,999 people received the first jab, the second dose was administered to 1,39,35,179.

Officials had earlier said the vaccination target in the population above 18 years of age in the state, is 2.72 crore.

