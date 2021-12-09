STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana farmers facing problems as Centre changed its policy: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Alleging that paddy farmers in the State were facing problems only after the Centre changed its procurement policy, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday pointed out that while the Union government wanted farmers not to raise paddy in Rabi, the State BJP leaders wanted them to go in for paddy cultivation.

"If the Centre says it will not procure rice, the farmers will not raise paddy in Rabi," he said.

In a no-holds-barred attack on Bandi Sanjay Kumar and A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao on Wednesday likened the BJP state president with an animal but claiming that the TPCC chief has 'lost his mind'.

He branded Revanth Reddy as a 'cheap' person who has lost his mental faculties while wondering if Bandi Sanjay was a human being or an animal for calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a "rice smuggler".

"Bandi Sanjay is speaking nonsense, his utterances are those of a madman," Rama Rao said.

He was addressing the gathering after welcoming Congress leader Ch Lakshmi Narasimha Rao into the party at Telangana Bhavan.

Rama Rao said that paddy production in 2014-15 was just 34.96 lakh tonnes in 2014-15, which was increased to 1.41 crore tonnes due to the proactive measures taken up by the State government.

He also accused Revanth Reddy of levelling baseless allegations against the government. "TPCC chief alleged that there was a scam to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in Covid-19 vaccination. Where was the scope for a scam, when the Union government itself provided the vaccine?" Rama Rao wondered. He also refuted the allegations by Revanth Reddy that TRS MPs boycotted the Parliament only to cover up an alleged Rs 3,000 crore scam.

The TRS working president came down heavily on BJP MPs for calling the Chief Minister a "rice smuggler". Why are these MPs so cheap in their behaviour?" he asked.

He also accused the Centre of failing to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Stating that both the Congress and the BJP have their bosses in Delhi, Rama Rao said that for the TRS, only the people were the boss.

