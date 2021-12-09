Telangana Governor Tamilisai inspects paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has inspected IKP paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda town, Duppalapalli and Arjalabavi villages on Wednesday during her tour of Nalgonda to instill confidence in the farmers at the paddy procurement centres.

Interacting with the farmers, she asked how were the procurement, transportation and packing facilities being made available to them. Speaking with Mallamma, a farmer who had come to sell her paddy at the procurement centre, she asked her about how much produce she had brought to the market and when.

"Do you know who I am," she asked Mallamma, who recognised her as a political leader but didn't know her by name, prompting the governor to introduce herself to Mallamma.