STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai inspects paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda

Interacting with the farmers, she asked how were the procurement, transportation and packing facilities being made available to them.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has inspected IKP paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda town, Duppalapalli and Arjalabavi villages on Wednesday during her tour of Nalgonda to instill confidence in the farmers at the paddy procurement centres.

Interacting with the farmers, she asked how were the procurement, transportation and packing facilities being made available to them. Speaking with Mallamma, a farmer who had come to sell her paddy at the procurement centre, she asked her about how much produce she had brought to the market and when.

"Do you know who I am," she asked Mallamma, who recognised her as a political leader but didn't know her by name, prompting the governor to introduce herself to Mallamma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan IKP paddy procurement centres Nalgonda
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp