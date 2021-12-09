Telangana HC junks NGO's plea on 2BHK allotments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji, on Wednesday dismissed a PIL by an NGO seeking reservations for certain sections of the people for allotment of Double Bedroom Houses.

The PIL, filed by Community Organisation for People's Emancipation (COPE) sought quotas in allocation of houses for BCs, widows / single women, physically-challenged, transgenders, persons with mental disorders etc.

While going through the GO issued by the State government, the Chief Justice observed that there was a clear provision which provides Double Bedroom Houses to all categories, which means that apart from SC, ST and minorities, other categories of eligible person will also be allotted houses.

Further, the Bench opined that the Court cannot initiate a roaming inquiry at the behest of the petitioner as to which category of persons are allotted the Double Bedroom Houses.