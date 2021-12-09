STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Three bodies found from garage near NH-44

A group of police officials, led by CP Karthikeya, visited the spot and initiated an investigation. Karthikeya said the case will be investigated from all angles.

Published: 09th December 2021

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Dichpally police found the bodies of three persons from a garage near Nagapur gate abutting NH-44, on Wednesday. The deceased persons have been identified as Yashpal Singh, Yogendar Singh and Sunil. While two of them belonged to Punjab, the third person hailed from Sangareddy. According to police, they all sustained severe head injuries.

