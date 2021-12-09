STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Unemployed engineering graduate ends life

Srinivas was found hanging from the roof of their house on Wednesday.

Anxiety, Mental health, Suicide

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly upset over not able to find a job and feeling humiliated of being looked down for not having a job, an engineering graduate Shivuni Srinivas (30) died by suicide in Kulkacherla of Vikarabad district.

Srinivas was found hanging from the roof of their house on Wednesday. A note purportedly written by Srinivas found in the house read, "even without making any mistake, not able to prove my honesty, I am not able to take the blame of being branded as a bad person. I have trusted everyone as my people and completely spoiled my life. So, I am committing suicide. Nobody is responsible for my death. Not being friendly with everyone is also another reason."

Srinivas is among the five children to his parents Sattamma and Ramaiah. Ramaiah died fifteen years ago and since then Sattamma shouldered the family responsibility. Working in brick kilns, she made Srinivas complete studies. However, after completing engineering, Srinivas could not get a job and he remained at home. Reportedly he was upset as people had been taunting him for not having a job. Upset over this, he took the extreme step. Kulkacherla police registered a case and started an investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

