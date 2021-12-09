Tension in Mahabubabad village after ryots obstruct forest officials from levelling podu lands

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Tension prevailed at Neelampalli village in Kothaguda mandal on Wednesday after a group of tribal farmers obstructed forest officials from levelling podu lands for digging trenches in the forest.

Further, a heated argument broke out between the forest officials and tribals, after which the authorities had to deploy police forces to bring the situation under control.

On Wednesday morning, a team of forest officials reached Neelampalli with earthmovers to dig trenches in four to five acres of forest land after demarcating the area.

On learning about this, podu farmers who were cultivating in these lands rushed to the spot and began staging a protest.

Meanwhile, the scene escalated after one of the villagers, Kandukuri Yakamma who was being forcefully moved from the area, laid down in front of an earthmover. Forest staffers dragged her to one side and continued their works.

Speaking to the media, Yakamma's husband Kandukuri Narsi Reddy said that they have been cultivating in these lands for the past 30 years. "We gave two acres from this to our daughter during the time of her marriage. However, after learning that the forest officials demarcated the area, her husband sent our daughter back home. We request the authorities to stop the works," he added.

Soon after receiving information about the protest, local police rushed to the spot, spoke with the ryots and pacified them.