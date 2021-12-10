STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP ‘mole’ Prashant Kishor misleading Mamata Banerjee, says Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy

In a media statement on Thursday, Shashidhar Reddy said that the TMC will definitely be a non-starter in Telangana.

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to reports that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is looking to expand the footprint of her party Trinamool Congress in South India and was trying to woo senior Telangana Congress leaders through poll strategist Prashant Kishor, former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy suspected this to be a plot by the Modi-Amit Shah duo to weaken the Congress. 

In a media statement on Thursday, Shashidhar Reddy said that the TMC will definitely be a non-starter in Telangana. “Any attempt by her to lay claim to the legacy of Gandhiji, Nehruvian secularism and true Congress ideology will be totally untenable on several grounds. She has been part of the NDA in the past and was a member of the Vajpayee Cabinet. Public perception of her recent meeting with Gautam Adani also goes against her,” he felt.  

Shashidhar Reddy said that Prashanth Kishor’s role remains suspicious and he is being perceived by many as a ‘mole’ of the Modi-Shah duo, as part of their ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ desire. 

