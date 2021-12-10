CREDAI’s first Telangana State Conclave to be on Decemeber 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) - Telangana has announced that the first edition of its TS Conclave-2021 will held at HICC in Hyderabad on December 23.

It will be followed by the third edition of CREATE Awards to identify and celebrate winners amongst the realtors of Telangana who inspire and promote best practices and champion the feat of creating value, delivering quality, and bringing innovation to the front foot with regards to the real estate sector. CREDAI TS Conclave-2021 is envisaged to educate the builder fraternity across the 14 chapters and 800 members in the State on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and checklist to ensure adherence to the prescribed norms.

A book, compiled by CREDAI Telangana on SOPs to be followed by members, will be launched on the occasion. The leading real estate consulting firm Anarock will be the knowledge partner for the conclave named STATECON-2021, and will work closely with CREDAI-Telangana to release a special report on the ‘Future of Real Estate in Telangana’.