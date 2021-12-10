FGG requests Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to get dilapidated Telangana schools repaired

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take up repairs of 4,000 schools on priority and also take up construction of new school buildings wherever required.

In a letter to the Governor, FGG secretary Padmanabha Reddy said that around 23 lakh students were studying in 26,300 government schools which lack basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and regular maintenance of the buildings.

Pointing out that schools have been reopened after a gap of 18 months, he said that due to lack of maintenance and the recent heavy rains, the old buildings pose a risk to the students.

A lesson in State neglect

