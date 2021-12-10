STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FGG requests Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to get dilapidated Telangana schools repaired

Pointing out that schools have been reopened after a gap of 18 months, he said that due to lack of maintenance and the recent heavy rains, the old buildings pose a risk to the students.

Published: 10th December 2021 07:37 AM

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take up repairs of 4,000 schools on priority and also take up construction of new school buildings wherever required. 

In a letter to the Governor, FGG secretary Padmanabha Reddy said that around 23 lakh students were studying in 26,300 government schools which lack basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and regular maintenance of the buildings. 

A lesson in State neglect

In a letter to the Governor, the Forum for Good Governance pointed out that at least 4,000 schools needed repairs on priority while over 26,000 other schools lacked amenities

