OMC case: Telangana HC reserves orders on quash petition

On the other hand, it says that Srilakshmi colluded with OMC bosses to grant such a useless mining lease.

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court, on Thursday, reserved its orders in a petition seeking to quash CBI cases against Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC), which is owned by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and his family members. The petitioner Y Srilakshmi, senior IAS officer and former Industries and Mining secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government, filed the petition.

CBI counsel K Surender, in his argument, said that Janardhan, who was a minister with the BJP-led government in Karnataka, was carrying out illegal iron ore mining in Karnataka. To enable him to legalise his operations, Srilakshmi passed various leases and transit permits, among other things, from the Andhra government, Surender claimed. 

K Raghavacharyulu, the counsel for Srilakshmi, argued that the CBI was trying to create a case when there was none. “CBI, on one hand, says that the AP mine leases were useless ones and no mineral was extracted from them. On the other hand, it says that Srilakshmi colluded with OMC bosses to grant such a useless mining lease. Who will pay a hefty bribe for a useless mine,” he stated.

