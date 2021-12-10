Protect party workers, BJP MP D Arvind asks Amit Shah 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP D Arvind on Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take ensure protection of four BJP workers who he said were falsely implicated and lodged at Chanchalguda Jail following the communal riots in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on March 14, 2020.

Arvind met Shah in New Delhi where he told the Home Minister that though a MIM-instigated mob attacked houses of Hindus in Bhainsa, the State government acted at the behest of the MIM and the police invoked PD Act against the four BJP workers. He requested Shah to protect the BJP workers in jail from police harassment.