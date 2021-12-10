STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students implore MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to lay new road to school

Several Class IX students requested MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao via Facebook to develop a 4 km-stretch of road, which is a part of their commute to school.

Class IX students of Suddala Government High School, during the production of the video they made to be sent to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

The students, from Suddala Government High School, made a video where they request the Minister to develop BT road from Mangalapalli to Suddala. In the video, the students, with folded hands, expressed as to how they were suffering while commuting on a bicycle on the existing road. The video went viral on social media.

One of the students told Express that many of his fellow students had taken a fall from their bicycles and suffered injuries while travelling on the road. A photo of a student who was injured in this was  also posted on social media platforms.

About five students from Mangalapalli, a remote village of Konaraopet mandal, commute to the school daily. Villagers said they had also brought the issue to the notice of local public representatives, but to no avail.

Representatives turning a blind eye

