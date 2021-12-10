Students implore MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to lay new road to school

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCHILLA: Several Class IX students requested MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao via Facebook to develop a 4 km-stretch of road, which is a part of their commute to school.

The students, from Suddala Government High School, made a video where they request the Minister to develop BT road from Mangalapalli to Suddala. In the video, the students, with folded hands, expressed as to how they were suffering while commuting on a bicycle on the existing road. The video went viral on social media.

One of the students told Express that many of his fellow students had taken a fall from their bicycles and suffered injuries while travelling on the road. A photo of a student who was injured in this was also posted on social media platforms.

About five students from Mangalapalli, a remote village of Konaraopet mandal, commute to the school daily. Villagers said they had also brought the issue to the notice of local public representatives, but to no avail.

Representatives turning a blind eye

About five students from Mangalapalli, a remote village, commute to the school daily. Villagers said they had also brought the issue to the notice of local public representatives, but to no avail.